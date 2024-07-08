Shooting Kills One And Wounds Another In New Boston

New Boston Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and critically wounded another. Reportedly, two people were shot on North Lindsey Street Saturday night, July 6. One victim died from their injuries. They transported another victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Maliki Scott Beckham, 19, is charged with capital murder. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the New Boston Police Department. They have detained another person as the investigation continues.