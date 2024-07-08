ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sirloin Stockade Header Banner
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Paris Regional Health Header
Header Mowers Header 2024

Shooting Kills One And Wounds Another In New Boston

Maliki Scott Beckham – Photo New Boston PD

 

New Boston Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and critically wounded another. Reportedly, two people were shot on North Lindsey Street Saturday night, July 6. One victim died from their injuries. They transported another victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Maliki Scott Beckham, 19, is charged with capital murder. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the New Boston Police Department. They have detained another person as the investigation continues.

 

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved