Shootings In Shreveport And Fort Worth

An overnight shooting in Shreveport left three people dead and six others hospitalized. It occurred at Jones Mabry Road in the Martin Luther King neighborhood just after 11:30 Tuesday night. Shreveport Police say two people died on the scene, and they pronounced another dead when they arrived at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. Six other people were wounded in the shooting and taken to various local medical facilities. The condition of these victims is not currently known.

Several people were shot overnight in the Como neighborhood in Fort Worth. Police say it occurred in the 3400 block of Horne St. around 11:45 Tuesday night. There was a crowd of several hundred people gathered at the home that ended with multiple gunshot victims in the parking lot. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. They have identified 11 victims. Three have died, and eight are at area hospitals in unknown conditions.