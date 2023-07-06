Shootings In Shreveport and Hope

An overnight shooting in Shreveport left four people dead and seven others wounded. Wednesday morning, city officials confirmed that another victim succumbed to gunshot wounds, and they added another person to the number of injured. It occurred Tuesday night at 11:30 on Jones Mabry Road in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. SPD Lieutenant Ray said a major issue for first responders was reaching the scene. Shreveport reached a troubling milestone as it experienced its sixth mass shooting this year. It set a new city record for a year’s highest number of mass shootings.

The Hope Arkansas Police Department is looking for information after a gunshot wounded a teenager. Officers responded to an emergency call on the 100 block of N. Mockingbird St. around 9:41 pm last Saturday to find a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. While first responders began treating the teen, detectives discovered the shooting occurred in a different location.