Shoppers Participation Is uP

Retailers are excited about holiday shopper’s participation during Black Friday. Both in-store and online retail sales increased year-over-year unadjusted for inflation, according to Mastercard’s SpendingPulse insights, which noted that apparel, jewelry, and restaurant categories saw considerable spikes.

Sensormatic Solutions tracks shopper traffic at brick-and-mortar stores. It reports that visits on Black Friday were up 4.6% from 2022. It is a turnaround for retailers as foot traffic has been down an average of 2.4% this year.

Adobe Analytics tracks U.S. online shopping. It reported a record $9.8 billion in Black Friday sales, up 7.5% from 2022, driven by surging demand for electronics such as televisions, smartwatches, and audio equipment.

Mobile purchases account for $5.3 billion in sales. Adobe expects that smartphone purchases this holiday season will overtake desktops for the first time.

Adobe forecasts that Cyber Monday will be the biggest retail event of the year, driving a record $12 billion in sales, more than 6% higher than last year.