ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Black Friday Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
Denny’s Paris Header

Shoppers Participation Is uP

Retailers are excited about holiday shopper’s participation during Black Friday. Both in-store and online retail sales increased year-over-year unadjusted for inflation, according to Mastercard’s SpendingPulse insights, which noted that apparel, jewelry, and restaurant categories saw considerable spikes.

Sensormatic Solutions tracks shopper traffic at brick-and-mortar stores. It reports that visits on Black Friday were up 4.6% from 2022. It is a turnaround for retailers as foot traffic has been down an average of 2.4% this year.

Adobe Analytics tracks U.S. online shopping. It reported a record $9.8 billion in Black Friday sales, up 7.5% from 2022, driven by surging demand for electronics such as televisions, smartwatches, and audio equipment.
Mobile purchases account for $5.3 billion in sales. Adobe expects that smartphone purchases this holiday season will overtake desktops for the first time.

Adobe forecasts that Cyber Monday will be the biggest retail event of the year, driving a record $12 billion in sales, more than 6% higher than last year.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved