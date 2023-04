There is an urgent need for foster homes in Lamar County. Now is the time to be a child’s superhero and give them a family and a home. CASA for KIDS and The United Way of Lamar County will have a Foster Family Information Fair at Love Civic Center on Saturday, April 8, from 10:00 am until noon to learn how to become a foster care provider. There are currently only ten foster homes in all of Lamar County.