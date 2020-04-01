" /> Shortage Of Re-Agent Slowing Turnaround Of Coronavirus Testing – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Morrell banner
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Shortage Of Re-Agent Slowing Turnaround Of Coronavirus Testing

2 hours ago

The turnaround time for receiving the results of coronavirus testing in Lamar and some other East Texas counties is longer than had been hoped. Currently, the lab in Tyler, which is region 4 and 5 for the state of Texas is unable to take specimens due to a shortage in re-agent. The Tyler lab is where Health Departments in our region send specimens for testing which has an approximate 24-hour turnaround and is run at no charge. Private physicians, hospitals and free-standing emergency departments can still send specimens to private labs for testing. Some private labs are experiencing a longer turnaround time, differing fees and shortage of supplies.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     