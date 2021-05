The Paris Lamar County Health District Covid Center will offer free vaccinations from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson from 9a-4p today, tomorrow and Friday at 1128 Clarksville St. You may register for a specific time slot at paristexas.gov but walk-ins are also welcome. Wheelchairs and vaccinations in your vehicle are available for the disabled. Free Covid Testing is also available by appointment by calling 903-715-0422 or by texting 903-568-0646.