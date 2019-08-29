Shots Fired At Pittsburg PD Building

Authorities throughout the area are searching for whoever fired shots at the Pittsburg Police Department Building at about 10:45 Wednesday night. There were no injuries reported. Additional precautions are being taken to ensure security at the building. Police Chief Richard Penn said his department is following up on leads and he is certain that someone in the community knows who did this. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (903) 843-3131 or the Pittsburg Police Department at (903) 856-3330.