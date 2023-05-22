Shots Fired Call Investigated

Hopkins County deputies were dispatched to Cumby to investigate a report of shots fired . After meeting with the complainant and getting a description of the suspect vehicle, deputies located the vehicle on FM 275 and began following it. The vehicle’s driver accelerated and was speeding when deputies activated their emergency lights and siren. The vehicle eventually stopped at CR 4102 and CR 1120. Twenty-four-year-old Ethan James Coble was arrested for Evading, but was determined not to be involved in the shots fired call.