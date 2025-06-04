Shots Fired In Greenville

Greenville Police responded to a shots-fired call at about 1:00 am on Tuesday and found Zavien Smallwood, 19, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers attempted life-saving efforts until EMS transported Smallwood to the hospital, where he later died. Officers have identified a male suspect and say this was a case of domestic violence. The police have not released the victim’s name or their relationship.

La policía de Greenville respondió a una llamada de disparos alrededor de la 1:00 a.m. del martes y encontró a Zavien Smallwood, de 19 años, sufriendo múltiples heridas de bala. Los oficiales intentaron salvarle la vida hasta que los servicios médicos de emergencia transportaron a Smallwood al hospital, donde murió más tarde. Los oficiales identificaron a un sospechoso masculino y dicen que se trató de un caso de violencia doméstica. La policía no ha dado a conocer el nombre de la víctima ni su relación.