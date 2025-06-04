Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
ETB Hiring Header
La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2024
Header Mowers Header 2024
Mid America Pet Food Header

Shots Fired In Greenville

Greenville Police responded to a shots-fired call at about 1:00 am on Tuesday and found Zavien Smallwood, 19, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers attempted life-saving efforts until EMS transported Smallwood to the hospital, where he later died. Officers have identified a male suspect and say this was a case of domestic violence. The police have not released the victim’s name or their relationship.

La policía de Greenville respondió a una llamada de disparos alrededor de la 1:00 a.m. del martes y encontró a Zavien Smallwood, de 19 años, sufriendo múltiples heridas de bala. Los oficiales intentaron salvarle la vida hasta que los servicios médicos de emergencia transportaron a Smallwood al hospital, donde murió más tarde. Los oficiales identificaron a un sospechoso masculino y dicen que se trató de un caso de violencia doméstica. La policía no ha dado a conocer el nombre de la víctima ni su relación.

 

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR [email protected].

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | NewsBreak Profile
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved