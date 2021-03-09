Show Me The Money

The U.S. Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill last Saturday as President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies notched a victory they called crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums without Republicans. The House should pass it to the President today. If you have a social security number, you can qualify for a stimulus check. Eligibility for the $1,400 stimulus checks goes to zero for people earning $80,000 and couples making $160,000. Those ceilings were higher in the House version.