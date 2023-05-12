Showers And Thunderstorms Daily

North and Central Texas



Showers and thunderstorms will increase this afternoon and evening as an upper-level disturbance approaches from the southwest. Activity will move in from the west and northwest, with the best overall rain and storm chances occurring along and west of the I-35 corridor. Some storms could be intense or severe, with large hail and damaging winds, and you cannot rule out a tornado. Locally heavy rain may also cause flooding in some locations. Remember to keep up with the latest forecast and warnings as we get into the latter part of the day.



Expect widespread rainfall over the upcoming weekend. Rain amounts will range from 0.5-1 inch in East Texas to 2-3 inches with isolated 4+ inches west of I-35. The NWS has posted a Flood Watch for western portions of North and Central Texas, where flash flooding, widespread nuisance flooding, and some mainstream river flooding could occur.

Today and Tonight

There is a good chance of storms this afternoon through tonight, with the best options being along and west of I-35. Some thunderstorms may be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall will also accompany a few storms. A Flood Watch is in effect through Sunday for areas generally west of I-35.

Saturday through Thursday

Daily scattered thunderstorms containing heavy rainfall are anticipated for the rest of the weekend and into early next week. Do not anticipate widespread severe weather. However, intense storms with small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain are possible.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible today and tonight, mainly over portions of Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.



Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today, especially across Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas.

Today and tonight

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across Southeast Oklahoma, Northeast Texas, and Southwest Arkansas today through tonight. The strongest storms could produce damaging winds and large hail. Additionally, areas of heavy rain may lead to flash flooding.

Saturday through Thursday

Periods of scattered thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. The overall threat of severe weather is uncertain, but you can not rule out the potential for an isolated severe thunderstorm during this period. Damaging winds and possibly large hail will be the primary threats to severe storms. Also, with prolonged thunderstorms expected, a flooding threat will remain across the region.

