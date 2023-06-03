Showers Into Next Week

North and Central Texas



Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected across North and Central Texas today and tonight, with the best chances during the afternoon. However, do not expect severe storms. Otherwise, highs today will be in the 80s to around 90s, with lows tonight mainly in the 60s.



The best chance for widespread showers and storms will be on Sunday. Heavy rainfall may lead to isolated instances of flash flooding. Low rain chances will continue almost daily, with morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the 80s.

Today and Tonight

Thunderstorms will impact much of the region today, with the most significant potential across East Texas. Do not expect severe weather; a few storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Sunday through Friday

Expect widespread thunderstorms on Sunday. The cumulative effect of additional heavy rainfall may result in isolated flooding issues.

Daytime thunderstorm chances will continue throughout the upcoming workweek.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



A weak area of low pressure over Oklahoma and Texas will bring back a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially during Saturday afternoon.

Today and tonight

Expect scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex today, as a weak upper-level disturbance settles over the area. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds may be possible with some storms. Convection should diminish around sunset.

Sunday through Friday

Expect scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms from Sunday through much of next week, as a weak upper-level disturbance remains nearly stationary across the region. Isolated strong thunderstorms may be possible each day, with gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall being the main threats with some storms.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.