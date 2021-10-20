Sidwalk Project Begins

US 271 and 2nd at Bogata

Sidewalk and Curb Ramp Project Begins Oct. 25 at Several Locations

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a project to upgrade pedestrian sidewalks and curb ramps at five locations in the Paris District begins on Monday, Oct. 25.

The contractor, Highway 19 Construction LLC, was granted 170 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $2 million. The contractor anticipates setting construction barricades on Oct. 20.

The contractor will improve pedestrian sidewalks and construct ADA-compliant curb ramps at these locations: Hunt County, SH 34 at Crockett Street to SH 34 at FM 816 in Wolfe City; Hunt County, FM 816 at Mill Street to FM 816 at Lea Street in Wolfe City; Grayson County, FM 120 at Festival Park Street to FM 120 at Ginger Road in Pottsboro; Grayson County, BU 377 at Union Street to BU 377 at Randy Street in Whitesboro; and Red River County, BU 271 at Broadway to BU 271 at 2nd Street Northeast in Bogata.

Motorists who frequently travel in these areas need to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.