Sign Up For Chisum Beta Pickleball Tournament

Today is the deadline to sign-up for Chisum High Beta’s Inaugural Pickleball Tournament. The tournament will happen Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Chisum Middle School. Money raised will go to Chisum Beta students to travel to the National Beta Competition in Nashville. The male/female divisions will be from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm, while the mixed/open divisions, for beginner/novice levels, will be from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm. For more information or to register, email mandy.bell@chisumisd.org, or call 214-697-9176.