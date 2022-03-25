Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin Header 2022
Young Title Company Header

Sign Up For Chisum Beta Pickleball Tournament

Today is the deadline to sign-up for Chisum High Beta’s Inaugural Pickleball Tournament. The tournament will happen Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Chisum Middle School. Money raised will go to Chisum Beta students to travel to the National Beta Competition in Nashville. The male/female divisions will be from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm, while the mixed/open divisions, for beginner/novice levels, will be from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm. For more information or to register, email mandy.bell@chisumisd.org, or call 214-697-9176.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     