Sign Ups for Free Men’s Clinic Sponsored by the HCHC Foundation Open Now

Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s free men’s clinic begins registration this week on June 2. Direct donations and proceeds from the Foundation’s Man Bingo in April have provided coverage for 60 men.

The Foundation’s Board of Directors chose heart calcium scans as the offering of this men’s clinic. Hopkins County men between the ages of 40 and 60 with one or more risk factors qualify to participate: diabetes, obesity, high-cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, or a family history of heart disease.

Heart calcium scans will be performed Saturday, July 12th and Saturday, July 19th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call (903) 606-4019 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ask about the Foundation’s free clinic.

Scans during this clinic are fully covered by the Foundation. If a bill is issued after the scan, please alert the Foundation so it can be cleared. Call (903) 438-4799 or email [email protected] for billing help.

While this clinic is only for men, the Foundation’s Designer Handbag Bingo, August 7th, will fund a free mammography clinic for women. Sponsor or donate by visiting handbagbingo25.GiveSmart.com.

The Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1997. The goal of the Foundation is to expand healthcare opportunities for the people of Hopkins County by raising money for programs, equipment, and construction for both the local hospital and Hospital District.