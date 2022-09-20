Silver Alert for Missing Caddo Mills Man

Caddo Mills Police are searching for a missing man last seen at about 10:19 Monday morning. Eighty-four-year-old Alvin Dison was last seen at 10:19 Monday morning. He’s 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has gray hair, and brown eyes. Dison was last seen wearing a gray fedora, blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.