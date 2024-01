A silver alert has been issued for an 80-year-old man who went missing near the Kiamichi Wilderness on Sunday Pushmataha County authorities brought in a plane to help search for Hal Nored. He was last seen passing the Kiamichi Fire Department, headed toward Pappy Kirk Lake, wearing a red plaid shirt. Nored suffers from dementia, and may be driving a white 4-door Chevy Silverado pickup with Oklahoma plates.