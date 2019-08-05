SilverSneakers® Now Available at Paris Regional Medical Center’s Primetime

PrimeTime Senior Services at Paris Regional Medical Center is now providing complementary memberships to seniors through its new partner, SilverSneakers®, the nation’s leading community fitness program designed exclusively for older adults.

Through this collaboration, PrimeTime will now give members a way to increase their levels of physical activity in a safe, friendly, and supportive environment.

SilverSneakers®, helps older adults take greater control of their health by engaging participants in more frequent strength training, aerobic, and flexibility exercise through a variety of venues and programming. There are more than 14.5 million people eligible for the SilverSneakers® benefit through Medicare Advantage health plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For those members, the benefit is offered at no additional cost.

PrimeTime is located at 1128 Clarksville St. Suite 300 in Paris, TX. To learn more about the SilverSneakers® offerings, call PrimeTime at 903-737-3672.

About SilverSneakers®

SilverSneakers® is the nation’s leading community fitness program for older Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 15 million Medicare beneficiaries through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or enroll, go to SilverSneakers.com.

About PrimeTime

The PrimeTime Activity Center is a community focal point where adults come together for services and activities that reflect their experience and skills, respond to their diverse needs and interests, enhance their dignity, support their independence and encourage their involvement in and with the Center and the community, linking participants with resources offered by other agencies.