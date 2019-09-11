Simon Cowell’s Weight Loss in Today’s Hollywood Report

TMZ says the California Highway Patrol is going to strip down Kevin Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in order to learn more about his near fatal crash. The police may use their findings to change car safety laws. Cops may recommend that car restorers and car customizers install safety harnesses even though they weren’t required in the 70’s.

TMZ says Michael Jordan is donating $1 million to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas. He says, “I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently. My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones. The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm.”

Woman’s Day magazine says Katy Perry is allegedly angry at Orlando Bloom for flirting with actress Cara Delevingne on the set of their new Amazon TV show “Carnival Row.” A source tells the magazine, “Katy knows Cara’s a huge flirt with both men and women and she accepts that, but not when it’s with her fiancé. Perry is becoming increasingly annoyed with the innuendos and exchange of looks between them. It’s very troubling to her, not to mention disrespectful. Their chemistry [in those scenes] was through the roof, but Katy would like to see that on the screen, not at a press conference!”

Dolph Lundgren tells comicbook.com that he was upset when his fight scene with Rocky was cut from ”Creed 2.” “So Rocky comes down in the lobby, and we basically [say], ‘We’re going to go up there and talk to him, take some photos.’ [Rocky says], ‘I can’t let you do that.’ So then there’s a kind of shoving match, and I take a swipe at him, and then we end the fight in the lobby. Stallone had been working all day doing dramatic stuff” and he was not in a good mood when he entered the lobby. I could see people clearing out. I was like, ‘This is not going to be good, I gotta get in a fight with this guy now?’ He’s also producing the movie, he’s my boss, all of that. It worked out fine, we both enjoyed it. But I think the director decided he didn’t want the fight in there. For some reason, they took it out. I haven’t seen it cut together — I think it’s on the DVD or something. But Stallone was really upset, he wanted it in there. But I guess it broke the flow of the picture somehow, so there you go. Maybe next time.”

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown tells Life & Style Weekly Magazine that dating isn’t a priority. “Not my top priority, but you never know when the right guy will come along. I’m focused on myself right now! I don’t need a man, but it’s a desire of my heart to live life with someone by my side. One day. I mean, I am not opposed to [dating], but I just went through a really crazy experience, and I think I need to reflect on that and figure out how I can be better for the next. But when the time is right, sure.”

RADAR Online claims Jamie Foxx’s teen protege, and rumored girlfriend, 19 year-old Sela Vave, is allegedly distraught and homesick. A source tells the website, “Sela’s been distraught. She’s been in the studio eight to 12 hours a day. She had been crying to come home a couple weeks ago. Over the weekend, Jamie was like, ‘Look, I’ll buy you a ticket but you can only be gone for 3 days.’ The regimented schedule of being part of Jamie Foxx and his label is just overwhelming. She’s been in tears for quite some time, saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to see my family.’”

Naughty Gossip claims Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise are allegedly friends again following Jamie’s split from Katie Holmes. A source tells the website,“Everyone forgets that the only reason Katie and Jamie know each other is Tom Cruise. Jamie was once great friends with Tom. Foxx starred with Cruise in 2004’s Collateral. It was the year before Cruise and Holmes would begin dating. Jamie has been there literally since day one of Tom and Katie. After Katie and Tom’s ugly split, Foxx and Cruise’s friendship broke up too. It wasn’t pretty, but now Tom and Jamie are mending their broken relationship.”

Piers Morgan recently ripped Simon Cowell on British TV. He was asked about Simon’s new look and dramatic weight loss.

Piers is quoted by Vice magazine as saying, “Annoyingly, Simon Cowell has gone on this ridiculous…he claims it’s a vegan diet. I don’t think it is. Now he’s lost all this weight, he a bit like a sort of very sculpted waxwork dummy now.”

ABC says Prince’s 1999 album is going to be reissued on November 29th with 35 previously unreleased songs. The entire package will contain five CDs and 65 tracks as well as a previously unreleased concert DVD from Houston. The Super Deluxe Edition contains three remixes of 1999, four different remixes of Little Red Corvette and some handwritten lyrics