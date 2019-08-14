Six Arrested After Game Warden Investigation

Six Mineola residents were arrested after an extensive investigation by TP%W game wardens. They were all charged with multiple violations including hunting with a light, hunting at night, and hunting with a vehicle. The violations reportedly occurred over a period of two years. The arrest affidavits state each suspect could have had around 100 violations each filed against them but game wardens chose three or four charges against each suspect. The names of those arrested Those arrested were identified as Jacob Thomas Blair, Dustin James Hartley, Kaleb Lee Brown, Aspen Lynn Umphries, Dalton Jeronimo Robles and Hilario Lynch Garcia.