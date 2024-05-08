Six Best Texas Cities For Living

The website has been compiling the list for more than a decade to help people discover the “most livable cities” in the country based on “nearly 100 data points and an algorithm that takes into account measures of a city’s economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health.”
The Texas cities on the list are:
- Sugar Land, with a LivScore of 846
- Frisco, with a LivScore of 842
- Round Rock, with a LivScore of 807
- Lubbock, with a LivScore of 735
- Abilene, with a LivScore of 701
- Tyler, with a LivScore of 691