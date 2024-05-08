Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022

Six Best Texas Cities For Living

The website has been compiling the list for more than a decade to help people discover the “most livable cities” in the country based on “nearly 100 data points and an algorithm that takes into account measures of a city’s economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health.”

The Texas cities on the list are:

  • Sugar Land, with a LivScore of 846
  • Frisco, with a LivScore of 842
  • Round Rock, with a LivScore of 807
  • Lubbock, with a LivScore of 735
  • Abilene, with a LivScore of 701
  • Tyler, with a LivScore of 691

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved