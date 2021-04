Six people were found dead at about 1am Monday morning at a residence in Collin County – and investigators believe it was a mass murder-suicide. Allen police had responded for a welfare check on a reportedly suicidal young man at the residence and discovered the six bodies. They were identified as 54-year-old father Towhidul Islam; 56-year-old mother Iren Islam; 77-year-old grandmother Altafun Nessa; 21-year-old Tanvir Towhid; and 19-year-old twins Farbin Towhid and her brother Farhan Towhid.