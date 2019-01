Six East Texans have been arrested on federal methamphetamine trafficking charges. The suspects were identified as 43 year old Shaun Dale Weeks of Winnsboro, 42 year old Christopher Dewayne Bunn, 37 year old Jessie Darwin Ezell and 32 year old Kenny Okeith Harris all of Gilmer, 42 year old Darrell Lynn Gage Jr of Hawkins and 35 year old Denise Michelle Taylor of White Oak.