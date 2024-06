Game 2 of the NBA Championship Series between the Mavericks and the Boston Celtics is Saturday night and a friendly wager has been made between Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags New England . If the Mav’s win, the food portion of the bet includes Boston Cream Donuts, New England Clam Chowder, and Boston Baked Beans.. If the Celtics win, Dallas will provide a package that includes Chicken Fried Steak, Texas Chili, and Tex-Mex.