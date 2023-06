Let’s hear it for Liam ARmbrust!! The 2nd Annual Liam’s Lemonade Stand will open Saturday, July 8, from 11:30 am-1:30 pm at the entrance to Stone Ridge on FR 195. Please stop by and support this young philanthropist! Last year he raised hundreds of dollars in support of CitySquare! Thanks to his Mom, Lauren Beers Armbrust , for instilling these values to Liam and his brother. All proceeds from this years Lemonade Stand will also go to City Square.