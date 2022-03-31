Skeletal Remains Found At New Boston

Authorities discovered the skeletal remains in a New Boston house Tuesday evening after a request for a welfare check. The house was in the 1200-block of S. Merrill, where officers contacted David McMichael’s father. They asked if he knew why they were there, and Mr. McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen. He stated that the body was of his son, who died in May 2018. They took David McMichael into custody without issue. They determined that the remains were that of a male, possibly Jason McMichael. The body was released to Mid-South Transport and taken to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for Autopsy and further identification.