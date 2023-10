The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating after a Choctaw County landowner found skeletal remains on their property in Fort Towson. The property is near where officials found a missing 33-year-old Louisiana woman’s car in 2022. Friends last saw Caitlyn Case in Paris in August of 2022, and they discovered her vehicle abandoned on private property in Frogville near the Kiamichi River. Sheriff Terry Park said an identification and cause of death are pending.