Skills Development Fund Grant Awarded

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has awarded a Northeast Texas Community College in Partnership with Priefert Manufacturing Company Inc. a $546,671 Skills Development Fund grant. The grant will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas area.

The grant will be used to provide customized training to 325 new and incumbent workers for manufacturing industry-related topics with focused training that includes metal processing capabilities and welding. Upon completion of training, the workers will receive an average hourly wage of $24.75.

TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez will present a check Friday (Apr 19) to representatives from Northeast Texas Community College and Priefert Manufacturing Company Inc. at a noon ceremony at the Priefert Manufacturing Company Inc Conference Room at 2630 South Jefferson Ave in Mount Pleasant.

Northeast Texas Community College contact: Jimmy Smith – Workforce Program Developer at Northeast Texas Community College, Cell: 903-576-2480, Email: jsmith@ntcc.edu