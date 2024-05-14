Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Skipping Towards Success: The Annual Skip Jump Run Fundraiser’s Impact on North Lamar

Eli Nance, Legend Clark, Moxin Allen, Bennett Edwards, Kyler Allen and Jackson Coward stop while walking to take a picture.

The Annual Skip Jump Run fundraiser, held throughout the month of March across three elementary campuses, has proven to be a resounding success once again. The event, organized to support the North Lamar Children’s Fund and provide essential PE equipment, saw enthusiastic participation from students, parents, and the local community.

Students who went above and beyond in their fundraising efforts, such as 3rd grader, Hadley Craig, who ran a lemonade stand to raise funds, were rewarded with exciting prizes and fun rewards at school, showcasing the event’s commitment to recognizing and encouraging philanthropic endeavors among the youth.

Emmett Clark hula-hooped against his peers.

The success of the fundraiser extends beyond monetary donations. As the school year is winding down, parents and family members were invited to join the students for a celebratory walk, accompanied by lively music. The event featured activities among peers, such as hula hoop and jump rope contests.

Hadley Sawyer, and mom, Jennifer, paused to eat a Kona Ice sno cone while walking.

 

