Slade Baker Memorial Crawfish Cook-Off Coming May 2nd and 3rd

Slade Baker Memorial Crawfish Cook-Off to benefit the Slade Baker Scholarship Foundation is happening Saturday May 3rd from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at South Main Iron in Downtown Paris. Are you ready to eat some mud bugs, enjoy live music and cold drinks? This event, honoring the life of former firefighter Slade Baker, will raise proceeds for local scholarship recipients entering the fire academy, and supporting other families in need. Those attending will be able to purchase tickets to the Crawfish Courtyard allowing access to all-you-can-eat crawfish and fixin’s! Proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to the scholarship fund. Those without tickets can enjoy live music and the kids corner at no cost. Kids 12 and under are FREE! Crawfish is available while supplies last. There will also be a live auction.