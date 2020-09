Come out and support the Slade Baker Memorial Scholarship Fund Saturday, October 17, 2020. The Memorial Run will have a staggered start with the full marathon starting at 8:00 am, followed by shorter races. After the race, live music, Cornhole, and food are available at the Depot Bar and Grill in Paris. Plan to have lots of fun and support Lamar County residents pursuing a career in Fire Suppression!

Tickets available here.