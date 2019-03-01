Sleeping In On The Weekend Won’t Make Up For Your Lack Of Sleep During The Week

Sleep isn’t like money – you can’t make up for yesterday’s debt by depositing more today. University of Colorado researchers found those who lacked sleep during the week and then slept in on the weekends were unhealthier and were more likely to overeat compared to people who consistently got enough sleep, or consistently lacked sleep. In other words, if you never sleep enough, sleeping extra on the weekends won’t help as far as the damage being done to your metabolic health. The researchers hope to test whether recovery sleep works better for those who get too little sleep only occasionally.