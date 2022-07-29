Slight Relief On The Way

A weak cool front and outflow boundary from storms across southern OK and NW TX today will push into North TX before stalling by tonight, then returning north of the Red River on Sunday. Low storm chances are expected, with the best opportunities north of Highway 280 and I-30. A few could become briefly strong or severe with gusty downburst winds, frequent lightning, and mainly small hail. Central TX will remain dry, with all areas seeing seasonably hot temperatures from the mid-90s to 102/103 degrees. South winds around ten mph will become more E/NE briefly behind the cold front but prevail for all areas on Saturday.