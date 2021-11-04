Small Arms, Many Shots

A CDC advisory board and the Food and Drug Administration have given the green light to child-size doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and now there are plans for where to ship the initial amounts. It is for kids ages five to eleven. In Northeast Texas counties, Bowie, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Rains, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood are receiving shipments.

COVID-19 cases in Northeast Texas have reached a new low, dropping from 8,526 active COVIDs on Oct. 22 to 2,984 on Wednesday. That is a 65% decrease in COVID cases in 12 days.