Small Business Administration Restaurant Revitalization Fund

How to apply for restaurant relief funds

As of Friday, April 30 at 9 a.m. ET, business owners can pre-register to apply for grants at restaurants .sba.gov. It’s a quick sign-up process that requires an email address and two-factor authentication. Actual grant applications open at noon ET on Monday, May 3. The application should take about 25 minutes to complete, Guzman said, assuming a business has all required information and documents ready. Sample applications and a list of required documents are available at sba.gov/restuarant. For the first time, the live application will be available in both English and Spanish.

Restaurants can also apply directly through several point-of-sale providers including Aloha, Clover, Square, and Toast on Monday, May 3 at noon ET.

Information about the Application Portal.

Registration for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) will begin Friday, April 30 at 9 am. and the SBA will begin accepting applications via the application portal on Monday, May 3 at 12 pm. The application portal will remain open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted.

How to prepare.

In preparation, qualifying applicants should familiarize themselves with the application process in advance to ensure a smooth and efficient application. Follow the steps below.

Register for an account in advance at restaurants.sba.gov starting Friday, April 30 at 9 am. EDT. If you are working with Square or Toast, you do not need to register beforehand on the application portal.

starting Friday, April 30 at 9 am. EDT. If you are working with Square or Toast, you do not need to register beforehand on the application portal. Review the sample application, program guide and cross-program eligibility chart on SBA COVID-19 relief options.

View the recorded webinar trainings from April 28, 2021, posted on SBA’s YouTube channel.

For more information, visit sba.gov/restaurants.

REGISTER NOW