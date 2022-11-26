Saturday is “Small Business Saturday,” Nov. 26, 2022. It’s a great way to celebrate the season and support a local business. At least 59% of shoppers plan to participate in Small Business Saturday, versus 56% of people anticipated to participate in Black Friday shopping, according to a Bankrate survey.

Launched in 2010, Small Business Saturday allows consumers to shop locally, knowing their dollars are going directly back to their community. American Express created the holiday to reemerge into consumer culture after the great recession, but it’s become much more since. As of now, there are more than 33.2 million small businesses in existence. As more and more Black Friday deals hit the internet, so do small businesses.

Getting out there and connecting face-to-face with small business owners is tremendous but shopping small online is also a great option.