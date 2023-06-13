Smith County Arrests A Paris Man

KLTV-7

A man involved in a string of 2022 vehicle burglaries pleaded guilty on Monday. Jaylon Sanders, 22, of Paris, was arrested on a warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity issued in early 2022. The contract came after authorities suspected Sanders and three other Paris men of burgling 32 vehicles in the Smith County area. On Monday, Sanders pleaded guilty in Judge Kerry Russell’s court. Sanders faces eight years’ probation, which Judge Russell has not approved. Sanders’ sentencing is July 10.