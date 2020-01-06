Smith County Fatal Crash

Press Release From DPS

At 8:06 Sunday morning, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH-64, approximately ten miles west of the city of Tyler in Smith County. The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2004 Toyota SUV, Shalonda Denise Rose, 42, of Henderson was traveling westbound on SH-64 when for an unknown reason; the driver ran off the north side of the roadway then crossed back over the roadway to the south ditch where it struck a guide wire and a tree. The unrestrained driver was ejected and pronounced at the scene by Judge Meredith; she was taken to Harmon Undertaking Funeral Home in Tyler.