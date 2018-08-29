Morrell banner
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice

Smith County Fatal

2 hours ago

 

 

From State Trooper Sgt. Jean Dark

At 5:20 Wednesday morning, Troopers were called to a two vehicle fatal crash on NE Loop-323 in Smith County, 0.5 mile north of the city of Tyler.  Preliminary crash investigation shows that the driver of a 2009 Peterbuilt truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer had exited a private drive on the west side of the roadway and was attempting to turn north on Loop-323.  Due to traffic, the driver was unable to complete the turn and stopped in the center crossover median, the towed semi-trailer in the southbound lanes of traffic.  At that time, the driver of a 2012 Chevrolet van, Kevin Christopher Turner, 27, of Gladewater was traveling southbound on Loop-323 and struck the semi-trailer.  Turner was transported to UT Health-Tyler where he later died; pronounced by Judge Shamburger. 

The driver of the Peterbuilt was identified as Aarayan Dray Johnson, 29, of Tyler.  He was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     