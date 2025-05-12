Smith’s Timing Earns Bassmaster Elite Title At Lake Fork

Yantis, Texas—It’s said that timing is everything, and Tucker Smith proved it en route to tallying a four-day total of 127 pounds, 8 ounces in the Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork.

Smith opened his campaign with a 25-4 limit, which put him in 20th place. Picking up the pace, he added 34-5 on Day 2 and rose to fourth.

A Semifinal Saturday limit of 33-1 sent Smith into Championship Sunday in the No. 3 spot, and his best bag of the week — 34-14 — sealed the deal with a total weight that ranks seventh largest in Elite history.

“It’s unbelievable; I feel like I’m in a dream right now,” said Smith, who anchored his Day 4 bag with a 7-14. “This was one of the best days I’ve ever had on the water.

It’s extraordinary to win on Mother’s Day with my mother, Mallory, here. She and I fish together a lot; happiness is the most important thing she’s taught me.”

Smith edged his roommate and fellow rookie Paul Marks by 13 ounces. Two weeks ago, Smith finished second to Marks by 14 ounces at the Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Lake Hartwell.

A 3-time Bassmaster High School National Champion and the 2023 College National Champion, Smith collected the $100,000 top prize, along with his first Bassmaster Century Club Belt. The Bassmaster Century Club recognizes anglers who reach the 100-pound mark in a four-day Elite event.

Smith kicked off his final round with a big catch in the first hour of competition.

“This morning, I wasn’t getting bit much, so I pulled up to a place and decided to sidescan and look at some new stuff on my Humminbird APEX,” Smith said. “I saw many birds on the bank, so I picked up a Picasso swim jig and caught a 6-4.

“That started my day off good. That told me I had to catch four more giants today. I went out there and rotated all my best stuff and caught a good bag today.”

After that icebreaker, Smith hit various offshore spots, from clay points and saddles with hard spots to remnant pond dams from the lake’s pre-construction days. Fishing from 6 to 40 feet, Smith said the key to his success was hitting each spot at the right time.

“I think finding my rotation daily was the biggest thing,” Smith said. “After the first day, I slowly started figuring out that rotation. On the second day, I caught a big bag, and then on the third day, I followed that same rotation and caught another big bag.

“Today, I got in that same rotation, and the fish were bigger. Those offshore fish, especially, have bite windows, and I found the bite windows in the five best places I had and ended up pulling up to them at the same time every day.

Smith caught his fish on a jighead minnow with a 1/4-ounce Picasso jighead and a 3/4-ounce Picasso football head, both paired with a Yamamoto Yama Craw.

Considering the amount of fishing pressure Lake Fork receives, the fish can be remarkably skittish. Smith said his Minn Kota Quest trolling motor was key to his requisite stealth.

“That trolling motor is super fast and quiet,” he said. “I had to get pretty close to my spots to cast to the fish because the wind was so strong today, and having a quiet trolling motor allowed me to get close to them.”

Smith nodded to his competitors, saying, “These guys are exceptional; earning one of these trophies takes a special day.”

Hailing from Cumming, Ga., Marks finished second with 126-11. Marks placed fifth on Day 1 with 30-13 and rose to third with a second-round limit of 31-10. A Day 3 limit of 33-4 moved him up to second, where he’d end his run with a final-round catch of 31-0.

Targeting suspended fish over offshore hard spots, Marks did all of his work with a 7 1/2-inch Zoom Winged Fluke on a 1/4-ounce jig head.

“What an awesome week out there,” Marks said. “Over 30 pounds every day. I have nothing to complain about.”

Trey McKinney of Carbondale, Ill., finished third with 122-3. His daily weights were 32-5, 30-7, 21-5, and 38-2 — the event’s heaviest bag.

“I’ll probably never beat today as long as I fish,” McKinney said. “I fished all new water today and didn’t hardly make a wrong move. I lost only one fish, and I don’t know how many I caught. I was throwing back 6-pounders.”

McKinney, who won the 2024 Elite at Lake Fork, caught fish on a glidebait, a crankbait, a jighead minnow, and a jig.

Wesley Gore took home an additional $3,000 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program, while Easton Fothergill earned $2,000 for being the second-highest-placing entrant.

As part of the Yamaha Power Pay program, Marks earned an additional $4,000, while Tyler Williams claimed an extra $1,500 for being the second-highest-placed entrant.

Jay Przekurat of Plover, Wis., and Kyle Norsetter of Cottage Grove, Wis., earned $1,000 Phoenix Boats Big Bass awards for their 9-pound, 14-ounce bass. Przekurat also won the $1,000 daily award for Day 1. Norsetter won the $1,000 daily award for Day 2.

Przekurat leads the Progressive Bassmaster Angler of the Year standings with 464 points. Will Davis Jr. of Sylacauga, Ala., is second with 419, followed by McKinney with 411, Chris Johnston of Otonabee, Canada, with 410, and Smith with 398.

Smith leads the Dakota Lithium Elite Series Rookie of the Year standings with 398 points.

Wood County hosted the Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork.

2025 Bassmaster Elite Series Platinum Sponsor: Progressive, Toyota

2025 Bassmaster Elite Series Premier Sponsors: Bass Pro Shops, Dakota Lithium, Humminbird, Mercury, Minn Kota, Nitro Boats, Power-Pole, Progressive Insurance, Ranger Boats, Rapala, Skeeter Boats, Yamaha

2025 Bassmaster Elite Series Supporting Sponsors: AFTCO, Daiwa, Garmin, Lew’s, Lowrance, Triton Boats, VMC, Yokohama

About Tackle Warehouse

Tackle Warehouse was launched online in 2003 to meet the fishing tackle needs of casual and professional bass anglers. As a tackle shop run by anglers for anglers, the requirements were evident, and the mission remains the same: provide bass anglers with the widest selection of great products, fast and reliable shipping, and excellent customer service while offering support and education for anglers of all levels and abilities. Tackle Warehouse relies upon its tackle shop roots and a passion for fishing to serve our customers and the bass fishing community best.

About B.A.S.S.

B.A.S.S., which encompasses the Bassmaster tournament leagues, events, and media platforms, is the worldwide authority on bass fishing and keeper of the culture of the sport, providing cutting-edge content on bass fishing whenever, wherever. However, bass fishing fans want to use it. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., the organization’s fully integrated media platforms include the industry’s leading magazines (Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times), website (Bassmaster.com), TV, radio, and social media programs and events. For over 50 years, B.A.S.S. has dedicated itself to access, conservation, and youth fishing.

The Bassmaster Tournament Trail includes the most prestigious events at each level of competition, including the Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series, St. Croix Bassmaster Opens Series presented by SEVIIN, Mercury B.A.S.S. Nation Qualifier Series presented by Lowrance, Strike King Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Strike King Bassmaster High School Series, Bassmaster Junior Series, Bassmaster Team Championship, Newport Bassmaster Kayak Series presented by Native Watercraft, Bassmaster College Kayak Series, Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter and the ultimate celebration of competitive fishing, the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour.

YANTIS, Texas— Se dice que el tiempo lo es todo, y Tucker Smith demostró estar en camino de sumar un total de cuatro días de 127 libras y 8 onzas en el Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite en Lake Fork.

Smith abrió su campaña con un límite de 25-4, lo que lo colocó en el puesto 20. Acelerando el ritmo, agregó 34-5 en el Día 2 y subió al cuarto lugar.

Un límite de 33-1 en la Semifinal del sábado envió a Smith al Campeonato el Domingo en el puesto No. 3, y su mejor bolsa de la semana, 34-14, selló el trato con un peso total que ocupa el séptimo lugar más grande en la historia de Elite.

“Es increíble; Me siento como si estuviera en un sueño en este momento”, dijo Smith, quien ancló su bolsa del Día 4 con un 7-14. “Este fue uno de los mejores días que he tenido en el agua.

“Es extraordinario ganar el Día de la Madre con mi madre (Mallory) aquí. Ella y yo pescamos mucho juntas; La felicidad es lo más importante que me ha enseñado”.

Smith superó a su compañero de cuarto y también novato Paul Marks por 13 onzas. Smith terminó segundo detrás de Marks por 14 onzas hace dos semanas en el Whataburger Bassmaster Elite en Lake Hartwell.

Smith, 3 veces Campeón Nacional de la Escuela Secundaria Bassmaster y Campeón Nacional Universitario 2023, recogió el premio mayor de $100,000, junto con su primer cinturón del Bassmaster Century Club. El Bassmaster Century Club reconoce a los pescadores que alcanzan la marca de las 100 libras en un evento Elite de cuatro días.

Smith comenzó su ronda final con una gran atrapada en la primera hora de competencia.

“Esta mañana, no me estaba mordiendo mucho, así que me detuve en un lugar y decidí mirar hacia los lados y ver algunas cosas nuevas en mi Humminbird APEX”, dijo Smith. “Vi muchos pájaros en la orilla, así que cogí un pota de natación Picasso y cogí un 6-4.

“Eso empezó bien el día. Eso me dijo que tenía que atrapar cuatro gigantes más hoy. Salí y roté todas mis mejores cosas y atrapé una buena bolsa hoy”.

Después de ese rompehielos, Smith visitó varios lugares en alta mar, desde puntas de arcilla y monturas con puntos duros hasta presas de estanques remanentes de los días previos a la construcción del lago. Pescando de 6 a 40 pies, Smith dijo que la clave de su éxito fue golpear cada lugar en el momento adecuado.

“Creo que encontrar mi rotación diaria fue lo más importante”, dijo Smith. “Después del primer día, poco a poco empecé a descubrir esa rotación. El segundo día, atrapé una bolsa grande, y luego, el tercer día, seguí esa misma rotación y atrapé otra bolsa grande.

“Hoy, me puse en esa misma rotación, y los peces eran más grandes. Esos peces de alta mar especialmente tienen ventanas de mordedura, y encontré las ventanas de mordedura en los cinco mejores lugares que tenía y terminé acercándome a ellas a la misma hora todos los días.

Smith pescó su pez en un pececillo jighead con un jighead Picasso de 1/4 de onza y una cabeza de fútbol Picasso de 3/4 de onza con un Yamamoto Yama Craw.

Teniendo en cuenta la cantidad de presión de pesca que recibe el lago Fork, los peces pueden ser notablemente asustadizos. Smith dijo que su motor de pesca por curricán Minn Kota Quest fue clave para su sigilo necesario.

“Ese motor de pesca por curricán es súper rápido y silencioso”, dijo. “Tuve que acercarme bastante a mis lugares para lanzar a los peces porque el viento era muy fuerte hoy, y tener un motor de pesca por curricán silencioso me permitió acercarme a ellos”.

Smith asintió con la cabeza a sus competidores, diciendo: “Estos tipos son tan buenos; Conseguir uno de estos trofeos es un día especial”.

Oriundo de Cumming, Georgia, Marks terminó segundo con 126-11. Marks se ubicó quinto en el Día 1 con 30-13 y subió al tercero con un límite de 31-10 en la segunda ronda. Un límite de 33-4 en el Día 3 lo movió al segundo lugar, donde terminaría su carrera con una atrapada en la ronda final de 31-0.

Apuntando a peces suspendidos sobre puntos duros en alta mar, Marks hizo todo su trabajo con un Zoom Winged Fluke de 7 1/2 pulgadas en una cabeza de jig de 1/4 de onza.

“Qué semana tan increíble”, dijo Marks. “Más de 30 libras todos los días. No tengo nada de qué quejarme”.

Trey McKinney de Carbondale, Illinois, terminó tercero con 122-3. Sus pesos diarios fueron 32-5, 30-7, 21-5 y 38-2, la bolsa más pesada del evento.

“Probablemente nunca venceré hoy mientras pesque”, dijo McKinney. “Hoy he pescado en aguas nuevas y no he hecho ningún movimiento en falso. Solo perdí un pez y no sé cuántos atrapé. Estaba tirando hacia atrás 6 libras”.

McKinney, que ganó el Elite 2024 en Lake Fork, pescó con un glidebait, un crankbait, un pececillo jighead y un jig.

Wesley Gore se llevó a casa $3,000 adicionales por ser el participante mejor clasificado en el programa Toyota Bonus Bucks, mientras que Easton Fothergill ganó $2,000 por ser el segundo clasificado.

Como parte del programa Yamaha Power Pay, Marks ganó $4,000 adicionales, mientras que Tyler Williams reclamó $1,500 adicionales por ser el segundo participante mejor clasificado.

Jay Przekurat de Plover, Wisconsin, y Kyle Norsetter de Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, ganaron premios Phoenix Boats Big Bass de $1,000 por su lubina de 9 libras y 14 onzas. Przekurat también ganó el premio diario de $1,000 para el Día 1. Norsetter ganó el premio diario de $1,000 para el Día 2.

Przekurat lidera la clasificación del Pescador del Año de Progressive Bassmaster con 464 puntos. Will Davis Jr. de Sylacauga, Alabama, es segundo con 419, seguido por McKinney con 411, Chris Johnston de Otonabee, Canadá con 410, y Smith con 398.

Smith lidera la clasificación del Novato del Año de la Dakota Lithium Elite Series con 398 puntos.

El condado de Wood fue anfitrión del Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite en Lake Fork.

Patrocinador Platino de la Serie Bassmaster Elite 2025: Progressive, Toyota

Patrocinadores Premier de la serie Bassmaster Elite 2025: Bass Pro Shops, Dakota Lithium, Humminbird, Mercury, Minn Kota, Nitro Boats, Power-Pole, Progressive Insurance, Ranger Boats, Rapala, Skeeter Boats, Yamaha

Patrocinadores de apoyo de la serie Bassmaster Elite 2025: AFTCO, Daiwa, Garmin, Lew’s, Lowrance, Triton Boats, VMC, Yokohama

Acerca de Tackle Warehouse

Tackle Warehouse se lanzó en línea en 2003 para satisfacer las necesidades de los pescadores de lubina ocasionales y profesionales. Como tienda de aparejos dirigida por pescadores para pescadores, los requisitos eran evidentes y la misión sigue siendo la misma: proporcionar a los pescadores de lubina la más amplia selección de excelentes productos, un envío rápido y confiable y un excelente servicio al cliente, al tiempo que ofrece apoyo y educación para pescadores de todos los niveles y habilidades. Tackle Warehouse confía en sus raíces de tienda de aparejos y su pasión por la pesca para servir mejor a nuestros clientes y a la comunidad de pesca de lubina.

Acerca de B.A.S.S.

B.A.S.S., que engloba las ligas de torneos, eventos y plataformas de medios de comunicación de Bassmaster, es la autoridad mundial en la pesca de lubina y guardiana de la cultura del deporte, proporcionando contenido de vanguardia sobre la pesca de lubina en cualquier momento y lugar. Sin embargo, los fanáticos de la pesca de lubina quieren usarlo. Con sede en Birmingham, Alabama, las plataformas de medios totalmente integradas de la organización incluyen las principales revistas de la industria (Bassmaster y B.A.S.S. Times), sitio web (Bassmaster.com), programas y eventos de televisión, radio y redes sociales. Durante más de 50 años, han dedicado B.A.S.S. al acceso, la conservación y la pesca juvenil.

El Bassmaster Tournament Trail incluye los eventos más prestigiosos en cada nivel de competencia, incluyendo el Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series, St. Croix Bassmaster Opens Series presentado por SEVIIN, Mercury B.A.S.S. Nation Qualifier Series presentado por Lowrance, Strike King Bassmaster College Series presentado por Bass Pro Shops, Strike King Bassmaster High School Series, Bassmaster Junior Series, Bassmaster Team Championship, Newport Bassmaster Kayak Series presentado por Native Watercraft, Bassmaster College Kayak Series, Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presentado por Skeeter y la máxima celebración de la pesca competitiva, el Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presentado por Under Armour.