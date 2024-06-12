Smoke Causes Evacuation of Honey Grove Nursing Home

Forty-five patients and 6 staff members were evacuated overnight Sunday at the Honey Grove Nursing Center. The Honey Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded after smoke was reported, and when they arrived they observed flames in the building. Several ambulances and an ambulance bus were called to help the patients who required continuous care. After about 3 hours the air in the center was ruled safe and the patients were allowed back inside.
