Smokey Bear hot air balloon to be featured at Texas A&M Forest Service’s Smokey Bear’s 75th Birthday Bash

WHO: Texas A&M Forest Service, College Station Fire Department, Bryan Fire Department, Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire DepartmentWHAT: Smokey Bear’s 75th Birthday Bash will feature the Friends of Smokey Bear hot air balloon. The balloon will travel from Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the event, marking only the second time it’s ever been in Texas.

The event will also feature face painting, piñatas, t-shirt cannons, a dunking booth, over a dozen carnival-style games, educational booths, bounce houses, arts & crafts, and free desserts.

The event is free and open to the public.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019

10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

WHERE: George H.W. Bush Library & Museum grounds

1000 George Bush Drive West

College Station, TX 77845

WHY: Smokey Bear, the face of the longest-running PSA campaign, turned 75 this year, continuing his legacy of bringing awareness to unwanted, human-caused wildfires in America.

NOTE: Photo and interview opportunities are available before and throughout the event. Please contact Caylee Reid to schedule an interview. It is an outdoor event.

CONTACT: Caylee Reid, Communications Specialist, Texas A&M Forest Service, 979-402-7544, caylee.reid@tfs.tamu.edu