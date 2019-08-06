S’mores Day at the Market Square, August 10, 2019,  9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Throughout the summer the Farmers Market has partnered with the Lamar County 4-H volunteers to provide activities for kids every month. Activities have included flowers for Mom, a gift for Dad, and Patriotic streamers. Up and coming events include S’mores Day at the Market in August and Art at the Market in September. These activities have been sponsored by the Farmers Market to provide something fun and inexpensive for kids to do on Saturdays while their parents come and shop.

Events take place in the center of the pavilion on the grass from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. The 4-H volunteers are ready assist with activities. August 10, Kids will be making S’mores at the Market. Several tables will be available to accommodate kid’s ages 0 -99 years old. Everyone is welcome to come roast a marshmallow and make a s’more.

“There will be individual kits ready for purchase that include everything needed to make two of the yummy s’mores.” says Cheri Bedford, Market Manager. The price of the S’mores kit is $1 to help cover the cost of materials. There will be small boxes with open flames so adult supervision of children is required.

“Every year the Market keeps getting better and better,” says Ron Preusse, vendor at the Market and organizer of up and coming Hatch Chile day on August 31. “There is lots of variety and something for everyone.” The Farmers and Artisan Market has a good group vendors who are growing vegetables, or making unique items. There is also a wide variety of baked goods, jams, jellies, and ready to eat item from food trucks.

“We are always looking for something fun and unique for kids to do.” says Cheri Bedford. “Everyone who visit the Farmers and Artisan Market on Saturday, always comes back for more, so we decided it would be fun to make s’mores”

Paris Market Square is located at 400 SW 1st Street. Farmers and Artisan Market days are every Saturday in May through October from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. or sell out. For information on being a vendor please see webpage marketsquareparistexas.com or call 903-784-9293