SMU Receives Largest Gift In School History

3 hours ago

Southern Methodist University announced Tuesday the largest gift in school history. According to the University, a landmark $100 million commitment from the Moody Foundation will fund the University’s eighth degree-granting school, the Moody School of Graduate and Advanced Studies. The gift will also include endowment and operational funds in support of SMU faculty and visiting faculty, as well as a deanship. It also includes endowment and operational funds to provide financial support for graduate students.

