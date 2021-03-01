SNAP Food Replacement

SNAP Benefit Replacement –
If you, someone you know, or people in your community lost food during Winter Storm Uri, purchased with SNAP EBT dollars, they are eligible to have those food expenses put back on their SNAP EBT card.
This claim must be completed by March 31st.
Here’s how:
By Phone – (recommended)
SNAP customers can request a benefit replacement for food lost or destroyed due to the winter storm in February 2021 by calling 2-1-1
You do not need to go to an HHSC local office.
Call 2-1-1, select a language and then choose Option 2.
By Paper –
To request a benefit replacement using form H1855:
Complete Form H1855, Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed Food Stamp Benefits
Submit it by mail or fax.
Many smartphones have free downloadable FAX Apps that use your phone’s camera
Mail: Texas Health & Human Services Commission, PO Box 149027, Austin, TX 78714-9027
Fax: 1-877-447-2839
If you still need additional assistance, you can contact NTFB at 214-269-0906 or snap@ntfb.org to speak to our social service team