SNAP benefits recipients in Oklahoma can now file fraud claims. Claims for reimbursement can be submitted for as far back as October 1, 2022, but must be filed in the next 60 days. Claims for fraud that happened later than July 25 of this year must be filed in the next 30 days. The Oklahoma Department of Human Services says cloning and skimming of SNAP cards is on the rise. There’s a link to report SNAP fraud on our website.

https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs/services/snap/snapprotect.html