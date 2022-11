This weekend, Light rain and snow are possible beginning Friday evening and continuing off and on through early Saturday morning. Isolated light snow accumulations around 0.1 inch are possible west of I-35 and along or north of I-20. However, the NWS does not expect any accumulations on surface roads or impacts on travel. Farther east into the I-35 corridor, the forecast is only sporadic flurries. Expect only rain in Central Texas with warmer surface temperatures near 40 degrees.