Snowflake Campaign is a Flurry of Activity

Mid-November marked the start of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s annual snowflake campaign which runs through the first week of January. If a snowflake tribute gift is intended as a Christmas present, it is recommended that donations be sent soon in order for the acknowledgements to be mailed to the designated contacts and received by December 25.

Friends and family members may be honored or memorialized by a donation to the HCHC Foundation. Once received, a snowflake bearing the name of the person being recognized is displayed on the windows in the lobby of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs.

An acknowledgement is then sent to the designated individual(s) to make them aware of the donation and tribute.

The recommended donation for each person honored is $25 or more. Recognition of individuals makes a meaningful Christmas gift. Not only does the donation recognize individuals, but it also makes a difference in the health care offerings of Hopkins County.

Funds raised through the snowflake campaign will be used to help purchase new critical care beds for ICU, a portable X-Ray machine for the Mobile Athletic Training Unit, two new pieces of equipment for Inpatient Therapy, and to fund a new EMS interactive program to teach area students the risks of impaired driving.

To date, several snowflakes are already alighting on the windows of the hospital lobby. The Foundation is in hopes of a white-out this year!

Donations may be mailed to the Foundation or made online at the Foundation’s webpage. Please include contact information for the donor as well as the individuals to whom an acknowledgment of the recognition should be sent. Additionally, the name(s) of the individual(s) to be added to the snowflakes as well as if the gift is in honor of or memory of the person.

The Foundation’s webpage can be found by searching for the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation or call the office at 903-438-4799. The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is an IRS 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization.

PHOTOS:

Photo 1: The elaborately decorated CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Christmas tree features snowflakes prominently in the trimmings.

Photo 2: The CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Christmas tree stands as a focal point in the towering hospital lobby. The lights of the Christmas tree were inspiration for the first Lights of Life Campaign.

Photo 3: A few of the snowflakes dance around the reflection of the Christmas tree lights in the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs lobby.