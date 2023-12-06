Snowflake Campaign Will Purchase Equipment for the Hospital

Sulphur Springs, TX – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is in a flurry of activity with the annual snowflake campaign in progress. The community is invited to pay tribute to friends or family members with a gift in their honor or memory. The Foundation will then send a notification to the honorees or designated contacts to make them aware of the gift.

In addition, an intricate snowflake bearing the name of the individual being recognized is displayed in the main lobby of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. By the end of the holiday season, the foyer will be twinkling with lights on the Christmas tree and snowflakes on the windows.

This year’s proceeds, along with a grant from the CHRISTUS Foundation, will be used to purchase a $15,000 SureWash GO Portable Hand Hygiene System for use by CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. This equipment will help the hospital train new staff, refresh current staff, and help prevent patients from getting infections while at the hospital.

The recommended donation to the Snowflake Campaign for each person honored is $25 or more. Recognition of individuals makes a lovely seasonal gift. It is a great way to tell someone they are thought of during the holiday season and a wonderful way to pay tribute to a deceased friend or loved one.

Donations may be mailed to the Foundation or made online at the Foundation’s webpage. Please include contact information for the donor as well as the individuals to whom an acknowledgment of the recognition should be sent. Additionally, include the name(s) of the individual(s) to be added to the snowflakes as well as if the gift is in honor of or memory of the person.

To learn more about the Foundation’s Snowflake Campaign visit the website at Snowflake2023.givesmart.com or call 903-438-4799. The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is an IRS 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization.